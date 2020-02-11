Patel Nagar Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting underway
Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at Patel Nagar Assembly seat. Congress candidate Krishna Tirath is contesting against AAP candidate Raaj Kumar Anand and Pravesh Ratan of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:47 IST
Patel Nagar is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the Central Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 1,71,213 eligible voters in this constituency. Raaj Kumar Anand is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Krishna Tirath of Indian National Congress and Pravesh Ratan of the BJP.
AAP’s Hazari Lal Chauhan had won the seat in 2015. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Patel Nagar seats are:
Raaj Kumar Anand-- AAP
Krishna Tirath -- INC
Pravesh Ratan-- BJP
