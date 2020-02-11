Patel Nagar Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting underway

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:47 IST

Patel Nagar is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the Central Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 1,71,213 eligible voters in this constituency. Raaj Kumar Anand is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Krishna Tirath of Indian National Congress and Pravesh Ratan of the BJP.

Follow Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Live Updates

AAP’s Hazari Lal Chauhan had won the seat in 2015. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Patel Nagar seats are:

Raaj Kumar Anand-- AAP

Krishna Tirath -- INC

Pravesh Ratan-- BJP