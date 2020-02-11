e-paper
Rithala Delhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes to begin soon at Rithala Assembly seat. BJP’s Manish Chaudhary is contesting against AAP’s Mohinder Goyal and Pradeep Kumar Pandey of Indian National Congress. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:37 IST
Hindusta Times, New Delhi
Polling officials with EVM machines as they collect and sort polling material ahead of the 2020 Delhi assembly elections
Polling officials with EVM machines as they collect and sort polling material ahead of the 2020 Delhi assembly elections
         

Rithala is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes will begin today at 8 am. The constituency had 2,48,415 registered voters in 2015.

BJP’s Manish Chaudhary is contesting against AAP’s Mohinder Goyal and Pradeep Kumar Pandey of Indian National Congress. In 2015 elections Mohinder Goyal (AAP) had won the seat with a margin of 29,251 votes.

CONTESTANTS

Pradeep Kumar Pandey --- INC

Manish Chaudhary --- BJP

Mohinder Goyal --- AAP

Rajesh Kumar ---- OTHERS

Janab Mulla --- OTHERS

Waheed Khan --- OTHERS

Vijay Kumar --- OTHERS

Shiv Nandan Singh --- OTHERS

Suraj Singh --- OTHERS

Vidya Pati --- IND

Tribeni Prasad --- IND

Alok Dixit --- IND

