Rithala Delhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am
Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes to begin soon at Rithala Assembly seat. BJP’s Manish Chaudhary is contesting against AAP’s Mohinder Goyal and Pradeep Kumar Pandey of Indian National Congress. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:37 IST
Rithala is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes will begin today at 8 am. The constituency had 2,48,415 registered voters in 2015.
BJP’s Manish Chaudhary is contesting against AAP’s Mohinder Goyal and Pradeep Kumar Pandey of Indian National Congress. In 2015 elections Mohinder Goyal (AAP) had won the seat with a margin of 29,251 votes.
CONTESTANTS
Pradeep Kumar Pandey --- INC
Manish Chaudhary --- BJP
Mohinder Goyal --- AAP
Rajesh Kumar ---- OTHERS
Janab Mulla --- OTHERS
Waheed Khan --- OTHERS
Vijay Kumar --- OTHERS
Shiv Nandan Singh --- OTHERS
Suraj Singh --- OTHERS
Vidya Pati --- IND
Tribeni Prasad --- IND
Alok Dixit --- IND
