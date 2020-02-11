e-paper
Shakur Basti Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today at Shakur Basti Assembly seat. Bharatiya Janta Party candidate Dr. S. C. Vats is contesting against AAP candidate Satyendar Jain. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(HT file)
         

Shakur Basti is one of the 70 assembly constituencies that went to poll in Delhi assembly election 2020. Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today. Shakur Basti falls under Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat. In 2015 Delhi assembly election, the seat had 1,47,216 registered voters. Of them, 75,911 were male voters and 71,304 were female voters.

Dr. S. C. Vats is contesting from Bharatiya Janta Party against the incumbent MLA Satyendar Jain of Aam Aadmi Party.

In 2015 elections, AAP’s Satyendar Jain emerged victorious and defeated BJP’s S C Vats by 3,133 votes.

The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Shakur Basti seats are:

Asha Ram: OTHERS

Dev Raj Arora: INC

Dr. S. C. Vats: BJP

Satyendar Jain: AAP

Praveen Yadav: OTHERS

