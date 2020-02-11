Shalimar Bagh Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am
Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today at Shalimar Bagh Assembly seat. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rekha Gupta is contesting against AAP candidate Bandana Kumari. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:23 IST
Shalimar Bagh falls under Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today. People of the constituency voted for the Delhi assembly elections 2020 on February 8. The constituency had 1, 74,397 registered voters in 2015.
Rekha Gupta is contesting from Bharatiya Janata Party against the incumbent MLA Bandana Kumari of Aam Aadmi Party .
In 2015 elections, AAP’s Bandana Kumari defeated BJP’s Rekha Gupta by 10,978 votes.Congress candidate Sulekh Aggarwal stood a distant third.
The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Shalimar Bagh seats are:
J S Nayol: INC
Bandana Kumari: AAP
Mohit: OTHERS
Rekha Gupta: BJP
Dr. Ashwani Kumar: OTHERS
Saurabh Gupta: OTHERS
Poonam Kaushik: IND
Vandana: IND
Shehnaz: IND
Shyam Kumar: IND
Sharvan: IND
Suresh: IND
