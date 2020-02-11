Shalimar Bagh Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:23 IST

Shalimar Bagh falls under Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today. People of the constituency voted for the Delhi assembly elections 2020 on February 8. The constituency had 1, 74,397 registered voters in 2015.

Rekha Gupta is contesting from Bharatiya Janata Party against the incumbent MLA Bandana Kumari of Aam Aadmi Party .

In 2015 elections, AAP’s Bandana Kumari defeated BJP’s Rekha Gupta by 10,978 votes.Congress candidate Sulekh Aggarwal stood a distant third.

The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Shalimar Bagh seats are:

J S Nayol: INC

Bandana Kumari: AAP

Mohit: OTHERS

Rekha Gupta: BJP

Dr. Ashwani Kumar: OTHERS

Saurabh Gupta: OTHERS

Poonam Kaushik: IND

Vandana: IND

Shehnaz: IND

Shyam Kumar: IND

Sharvan: IND

Suresh: IND