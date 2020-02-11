AAP’s Bandana Kumari wins from Shalimar Bagh by around 800 votes

india

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 12:56 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Bandana Kumari on Tuesday won by around 800 votes against her nearest rival Rekha Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Shalimar Bagh assembly constituency, the Election Commission’s officials said.

Bandana Kumari is the incumbent MLA in the constituency with 174,397 registered voters.

In the 2015 assembly elections, Bandana Kumari had defeated Rekha Gupta by 10,978 votes. The Congress’ candidate Sulekh Aggarwal stood a distant third.

The AAP supporters begin their celebrations as their party’s candidate won from Shalimar Bagh which comes under Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.