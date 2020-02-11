Sultanpur Majra Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of votes begins

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:32 IST

Sultanpur Majra is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes has begun today at 8 am. AAP’s Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat is leading in the seat.

The constituency had 2,48,415 registered voters in 2015.

BJP’s Ram Chander Chawriya is contesting against AAP’s Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat and Jai Kishan of Indian National Congress. In 2015 elections Sandeep Kumar (AAP) had won the seat with a margin of 64,439 votes.

Contestants:

Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat ---- AAP

Jai Kishan --- INC

Ram Chander Chawriya --- BJP

Bharti ---- OTHERS

Neelam --- OTHERS

Mahender Kumar ----- OTHERS

Gayatri ----- IND