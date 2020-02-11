e-paper
Sultanpur Majra Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of votes begins

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes has begun at 8 am at Sultanpur Majra Assembly seat. BJP’s Ram Chander Chawriya is contesting against AAP’s Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat and Pradeep Kumar Pandey of Indian National Congress. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:32 IST
A polling official applies indelible ink on the finger of a voter at a polling station
A polling official applies indelible ink on the finger of a voter at a polling station (PTI)
         

Sultanpur Majra is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes has begun today at 8 am. AAP’s Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat is leading in the seat.

The constituency had 2,48,415 registered voters in 2015.

BJP’s Ram Chander Chawriya is contesting against AAP’s Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat and Jai Kishan of Indian National Congress. In 2015 elections Sandeep Kumar (AAP) had won the seat with a margin of 64,439 votes.

Contestants:

Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat ---- AAP

Jai Kishan --- INC

Ram Chander Chawriya --- BJP

Bharti ---- OTHERS

Neelam --- OTHERS

Mahender Kumar ----- OTHERS

Gayatri ----- IND

