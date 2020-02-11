Sultanpur Majra Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of votes begins
Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes has begun at 8 am at Sultanpur Majra Assembly seat. BJP’s Ram Chander Chawriya is contesting against AAP’s Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat and Pradeep Kumar Pandey of Indian National Congress. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:32 IST
Sultanpur Majra is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes has begun today at 8 am. AAP’s Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat is leading in the seat.
The constituency had 2,48,415 registered voters in 2015.
BJP’s Ram Chander Chawriya is contesting against AAP’s Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat and Jai Kishan of Indian National Congress. In 2015 elections Sandeep Kumar (AAP) had won the seat with a margin of 64,439 votes.
Contestants:
Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat ---- AAP
Jai Kishan --- INC
Ram Chander Chawriya --- BJP
Bharti ---- OTHERS
Neelam --- OTHERS
Mahender Kumar ----- OTHERS
Gayatri ----- IND
