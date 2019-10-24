‘We did it papa,’ tweets actor Riteish Deshmukh after two brothers post impressive wins

assembly-elections

“We did it papa,” tweeted actor Riteish Deshmukh, son of former Maharashtra chief minister late Vilasrao Deshmukh, after his two brothers Amit Deshmukh and Dhiraj Deshmukh were elected to the state Assembly from the Latur (City) and Latur (Rural) seats, respectively.

The Deshmukh brothers, contesting on Congress tickets, recorded impressive wins, with Amit, now a three-time MLA, beating the BJP’s Shailesh Lahoti by 38,217 votes and Dhiraj bagging 1.3 lakh votes in his emphatic win.

“We did it PAPPA!!! @AmitV_Deshmukh wins Latur (city) by 42000+ votes for the 3rd consecutive time. @MeDeshmukh wins Latur (rural) by 1,20,000 votes. Thank you people of Latur for this faith & trust,” the actor tweeted, with his photo from poll campaign.

Late Vilasrao Deshmukh – who served as Maharashtra CM for two terms between 1999 and 2008 – was a popular mass leaders. During his lifetime, he turned Latur into a Congress stronghold. However, following his death in 2012, the party seems to be losing ground.

The campaigns of two brothers became talking points in central Maharashtra with the family rallying behind. Riteish and his wife Genelia, also an actor, campaigned for the two brothers. Vilasrao’s younger brother also helped with the campaign

Contesting against AMit Deshmukh was another political scion state labour minister and Latur’s guardian minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar (38). He is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar and has been considered responsible for leading BJP to its victory in the district council elections.

