Capricorn Horoscope Today, January 3, 2023: Be careful with what you eat

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Why not take a sudden break and travel with your friends! This spontaneous move could give you memories of a lifetime. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your boss might support this decision of yours due to great performance lately. Do not worry about the work. Things seem to fall in place with minimum effort as well. Your spouse might disagree on some of your choices about the relationship. Listen to what they have to say and respect their opinion. Give some time and space to make things better between you two. All inclusive, this day is a fine one for the Capricorns. With some smart choices, you can turn things in your favor. Whatever opportunity comes your way in regard to investing your money, no need to be skeptical. Be wise and patient but grab the chance at once. With effort and calmness, you can make this a productive day.

Capricorn Finance Today

This day is good for making any new investments. If you’re planning to invest in property or sell off some of the existing property, You may consider doing so today.

Capricorn Family Today

As family is there to support you through thick and thin, they are going to be happy for what you do and be your backbone to face any situation that comes. Seek their advice if confusion occupies your mind.

Capricorn Career Today

Wish for something and it may come true today. All of your hard work pays off today. Go easy on yourself and see what’s more to come. Students have a fun day at school with friends.

Capricorn Health Today

Your health is moderate but be careful with what you eat all day. Stay hydrated and prefer not to over exert yourself. Keeping your health intact must stand as a priority.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Your partner doesn't like the way you see things today. Ask them what bothers them and try to understand their concerns. Indulging into arguments would only make things worse.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Royal blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

