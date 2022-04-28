Gemini Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 28

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Gemini, you are hardworking and determined person and you never leave any stone unturned. Hard work you have been putting for long time may reap reward for you. Top companies may offer you good job opportunities and handsome salary package. Your personal and professional growth may give you confidence to do better in life and set major goals to secure future.

Some may explore insurance market to find out best health or life insurance policies. This is all about making loved ones safe and secure. Things are cool and your active mind and body may encourage you to try something new or creative. Some may join professional courses.

Reveal more about the day by reading ahead:

Gemini Finance Today

Day seems normal. You may get support and required cooperation to start a new business. Some may get desired success in matters associated with money. Important business goals may be achieved by some. This is the time to move forward and increase the resources.

Gemini Family Today

This is a normal day on the family front. You may receive valuable gifts from spouse or kids. You may get chance to meet close relatives. Entertainment is on the cards.

Gemini Career Today

Company of encouraging and successful people may make you feel emotionally strong. Hard work, sincerity and punctuality is needed to complete pending tasks.

Gemini Health Today

You may think about doing some exciting things to create a life that gets you joy and satisfaction. Stop being hard on yourself and try to treat yourself better.

Gemini Love Life Today

This is a good day on the love front. Your intimate life may be awesome. Those who are singles may find potential partner to share a wonderful chemistry. Married couples may keep all issues or differences at bay and celebrate this day to the fullest.



Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

