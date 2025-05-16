3 Zodiac signs will prevail in luck and abundance tomorrow, May 17, 2025, on the family front

The Sun conjunct Uranus on May 17, 2025, and three zodiac signs are set to experience a wave of emotional abundance and familial warmth. According to our astrologer Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma, this is a beautiful day to nurture bonds that truly matter. The planetary vibrations favour understanding, joy, and togetherness, especially within the family circle. Keep reading to find the favourable outcomes in the family for the three zodiac signs.

Lucky Colours: Magenta

For Cancerians, the day opens up heartfelt opportunities. “Family gatherings can bring warmth and unity, fostering positive connections,” says Dr. Sharma. Whether it’s an impromptu visit to a loved one or simply a phone call, these interactions are likely to bring deep emotional satisfaction. It’s a good time to also be mindful and communicate openly, especially when misunderstandings may arise.

Lucky Colours: Dark Grey

Virgos might find joy in the little things at home. “Family storytelling sessions can rekindle cherished memories,” Dr. Sharma explains. The stars encourage you to slow down and truly listen to those around you. Moments shared with older family members or young children could leave a lasting impact. This emotional closeness might also inspire you to take better care of yourself and your surroundings.

Scorpio:

Lucky Colours: Brown

Scorpios will benefit from strengthening their emotional ties through both support and presence. “A backyard picnic might enhance family bonding,” Dr. Sharma suggests. Small gestures of care, like preparing a meal, spending time together outdoors, or simply offering a listening ear, could turn into deeply meaningful acts. “Emotional support might create a deeper sense of security,” he adds.

While many signs are focused on ambition and productivity this week, these three are reminded that love, patience, and presence are just as powerful, and perhaps even luckier.