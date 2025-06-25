4 zodiac signs are likely to attract luck under the New Moon in Cancer 2025

Cancer The stars haven’t supported you this strongly in a long time. With many big life cycles ending and new ones beginning in 2025, this is your moment to shine. The new moon on June 25 is especially lucky for you. It opens up a powerful two-day window for making wishes and starting something meaningful. Read about the New Moon in Cancer affect on four zodiac signs on June 25, 2025.(Representative Image: Unsplash )

Whatever you're dreaming of, whether it's love, success, or personal peace, this new moon can help you set the stage for it to grow over the coming months. Jupiter is in your sign, bringing you rare and magical energy. It’s the kind of cosmic luck that can improve your career, relationships, and overall life. Even better, you're being given a golden chance to reimagine who you are, and this time, the change starts on the outside.

Your energy is coming back strong. The June 25 new moon lights a fire under your goals, giving you a burst of motivation and focus. Between now and July 11, you could be more productive than ever. Don’t be afraid to ask for help; working with others will bring even more success. Set clear intentions around teamwork and getting things done. This is your moment to catch up and move ahead.

Get ready to open your mind, Scorpio! If you’ve been feeling stuck, bored, or uninspired, fresh energy is on its way. The new moon on June 25 brings a powerful shift, almost like a door opening to a world full of exciting possibilities.

Around this time, you might feel curious about things you usually wouldn’t explore. You may suddenly want to travel, dive into a new topic, or try something that feels totally different. Whether it's booking a trip or getting drawn into a new belief, culture, or interest, this is a great moment to follow your curiosity.

Even if you don’t travel right now, this new moon will likely spark fresh thoughts, new ideas, or a new outlook.

This new moon in Cancer will be pure magic for you. It lights up your joy, creativity, and romance zone, making it the best time to focus on what truly makes you happy. Whether you're exploring your creative side or falling in love, follow what feels good. Set clear intentions and let the universe bring you more of what you love.