4 zodiac signs are likely to usher in luck and abundance with the end of retrograde, according to an expert

Astrologer Lisa Stardust predicts a positive impact of the retrograde season on zodiac signs. She unveils the positive energies that may directly affect the 4 zodiac signs after the Mercury and Venus retrograde come to an end. Read about lucky zodiac signs when the retrograde season is ending.

Also Read Retrogrades of 2025: A complete guide to navigating the retrograde of 2025

Gemini- The promotion you've been thinking about is still on the periphery—it hasn’t disappeared, just moved slightly out of focus. Now that Mercury is moving forward, it's the perfect time to bring it back into view. If earlier discussions about a raise or advancement were paused, follow up with your employer to restart the conversation. You’re just one step away from the recognition you truly deserve.

Scorpio- This retrograde season is all about tapping into your creativity and letting your true self shine. Don’t hold back—your talents are worth sharing. Expressing yourself through art, writing, or any creative outlet can not only help you process deep emotions but also open doors to success. If you want more eyes on your work, try posting it on social media.

Aquarius- Sorting out your taxes might feel overwhelming right now, mostly because you're putting it off. But here's the good news: luck could be on your side this year, and you might end up with a pleasant return that puts a smile on your face. The sooner you tackle it, the sooner you can receive what’s rightfully yours. Plus, getting it out of the way will give you a fresh start to enjoy the rest of your spring stress-free.

Pisces- It’s time to break free from the rut you’ve been stuck in—and now, you’ve got the cosmic energy to do it. With Mercury finally moving direct in your sign, you’re feeling sharper, quicker, and more motivated—like a real-life superhero. Use this momentum to explore new job opportunities, get outside for a refreshing walk, and most importantly, enjoy yourself. You’ve earned it. Let this retrograde season be about inviting joy and good vibes into your life.