5 Chinese zodiac signs that will be lucky by the end of the weekend

According to Chinese astrological predictions, the third weekend of February 2024 has a potent feel in the arena of luck. If you pay attention to signs and follow your gut feelings, you could be in amazing places and situations. Read your weekly Chinese horoscope based on your zodiac sign.(Freepik)

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

If you're born in the Year of the Pig, you're in for amazing luck! Expect good things to come your way in pairs and even in threes or fours. It could be small things like getting many extra gifts or big things like winning multiple bets at a BBQ party.

But remember, when good fortune finds you, be sure to express your gratitude. Avoid bragging about your luck too much, or you might attract envy. Blue is your lucky colour for the week, so embrace it!

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

your financial luck is soaring this week, especially in investments and personal finances. If you're into the day trading or similar activities, expect to see more gains than ever before. The Year of the Dragon seems to be bringing you great prosperity.

However, sticking to investments you understand well during this fortunate time is essential. Avoid jumping into new ventures impulsively, as they may not benefit from this cosmic blessing.

Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

This weekend, your luck lies in taking time for introspection and solitude. Whether for studying, preparing for an interview, making important decisions, or simply for your mental well-being, withdrawing from distractions and socializing will benefit you greatly.

Remember, it's okay to prioritize your need for solitude. The people who truly care about you will understand and respect your boundaries. Don't let anyone make you feel guilty for taking this time for yourself—it's essential for your growth and happiness. Green is your lucky colour for the week, so embrace it!

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbit, you're currently in an astrological transition phase. This transition isn't just because the Year of the Rabbit has ended and the Year of the Dragon has begun—it's more significant than that. Your good luck is closely linked to how you navigate these changes.

Embrace the transition rather than resisting it, and you'll fare well. Actively find closure for the past and prepare for the future to ease your journey forward. Blue is your lucky colour for the week, so incorporate it into your surroundings!

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Get ready for some well-deserved rewards this weekend! Luck and Karma are both on your side, ready to recognize your hard work significantly. For some of you, especially those training for national or world championships like the upcoming Paris Olympics, this success may be linked to athletics. For others, it's the culmination of effort in different areas of life.

Stay focused and continue to move forward with determination and pride. You're capable of achieving great things! If you notice any signs or synchronicities, see them as messages of encouragement from the universe. Green is your lucky colour for the weekend, so embrace it for that extra fortune boost!