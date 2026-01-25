5 zodiac signs will foresee good fortune on the first quarter moon of January 2026, according to an astrologer

“Academic preparation remains strong and steady”, says astrologer Manisha Koushik. On the financial front, you may feel safer about your money during the first quarter moon, even if it’s not easy to access right away. If you’re a freelancer, a small creative opportunity can lift both your mood and your income.
According to astrologer Manisha, new business contacts may bring promising avenues for the future. Good planning begins to pay off, especially with money. However, your focus on studies may feel stronger during the first quarter moon.