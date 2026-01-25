Edit Profile
    5 zodiac signs will foresee good fortune on the first quarter moon of January 2026, according to an astrologer

    First quarter moon of January 2026: Read the astrological significance of the third phase of the Moon as predicted by astrologer Manisha Kousik.

    Published on: Jan 25, 2026 4:56 AM IST
    By Soumi Pyne
    Aries

    Academic preparation remains strong and steady”, says astrologer Manisha Koushik.
    On the financial front, you may feel safer about your money during the first quarter moon, even if it’s not easy to access right away. If you’re a freelancer, a small creative opportunity can lift both your mood and your income.

    First quarter moon January 2026 impact on zodiac signs.
    Also Read Last Full Moon of 2025: This one zodiac sign will have the biggest manifestation moment of the year

    Taurus

    “An unexpected financial blessing may strengthen your confidence”, predicts astrologer Manisha.

    During January's first quarter moon, expect a surprise or good news that boosts your confidence. Old wounds in relationships may heal slowly. You may also dream about an affordable getaway today.

    Gemini

    According to astrologer Manisha, the first-quarter moon in January is likely to bring academic progress for students.

    You may feel more organised, giving you peace of mind on your financial front. A helpful connection may support your professional growth. Also, expect an outing with friends or family.

    Virgo

    According to astrologer Manisha, new business contacts may bring promising avenues for the future. Good planning begins to pay off, especially with money. However, your focus on studies may feel stronger during the first quarter moon.

    Aquarius

    “Thoughtful financial measures may ensure future wealth protection”, predicts astrologer Manisha.

    On the professional front, freelancers may find stability. However, family differences may stay minor and manageable. And learning something new may boost your self-belief.

      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Soumi Pyne

      Soumi covers astrology news for both the Indian and US desks. She provides readers insightful and timely updates on celestial events and their impacts at Hindustan Times.

