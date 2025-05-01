A guide to manifesting with angel numbers in May 2025 for zodiac signs

Aries: Angel number 444 Big new beginnings are here again! Starting May 24, Saturn moves into your sign, kicking off a long phase where you’ll be working on building a stronger life foundation. If you see angel number 444, it’s a gentle reminder to stay patient and committed. You’re being guided to stick to your goals. A guide to manifesting with angel numbers in May 2025(Freepik)

Also Read Life path numbers: What are they and how can you find yours?

Taurus: Angel number 888

Good news is coming in May as money and rewards are coming your way! Thanks to lucky Jupiter and the Nodes of Destiny, May could be your most abundant month. Seeing number 888 is a sign to keep working hard and trust that your effort is paying off. Use this number during the May 26 New Moon to boost your goals.

Gemini: Angel number 111

May is your fresh start, Gemini. The New Moon in your sign on May 26 is powerful, bringing a big wave of new energy. Spotting angel number 111 means you’re on the right path and ready to attract what you truly want. Set clear goals this month—your thoughts are creating your future.

Cancer: Angel number 777

May brings a deeply spiritual moment, Cancer. The number 777 shows up when it’s time to tune out the world and connect with your inner voice. Take quiet moments for yourself to reflect and listen to your intuition. A meaningful shift in your journey is on the horizon.

Leo: Angel number 1234

You’re moving in the right direction, even when things feel tough. If you hit roadblocks between May 7 and 17 (blame Mercury and Mars), the number 1234 reminds you that these challenges are just part of the process. Your guardian angels are helping you stay focused and strong.

Virgo: Angel number 999

Something is wrapping up for you this month. You’re completing a big life chapter or karmic lesson. If you notice number 999, it’s the universe reminding you that it’s all happening for a reason. Every ending clears the way for a new beginning, so trust the process.

Libra: Angel number 333

Messages from the universe are coming your way, Libra! With Jupiter lighting up a spiritual part of your chart, the number 333 helps you notice and understand them. It’s also a nudge to use your natural talents to move toward your purpose. Pay attention—May will be full of insight.

Scorpio: Angel number 555

Change is in the air, Scorpio! Uranus and the May 12 Full Moon in your sign are bringing surprise shifts. But don’t worry—555 is a sign that these changes are here to help you grow. You’ve already come so far, and now you’re ready to handle whatever twists the universe throws your way.

Sagittarius: Angel number 222

This month is about fate and connection. Jupiter and the Nodes are setting the stage for someone important to enter your life. Seeing 222 is a reminder to stay open and trust in divine timing. This number also boosts your ability to attract love and harmony—use it in your rituals and meditations.

Capricorn: Angel number 1111

You’re about to enter a whole new phase. With Saturn beginning a long stay in your home sector, you’ll be working on creating a stronger life foundation. The number 1111 is a bold sign that you’re supported and ready to go after your dreams. Use it when you need to feel motivated and fearless.

Aquarius: Angel number 808

This month brings a powerful mental reset. The Sun and your planet Uranus come together mid-month, shaking things up. Seeing 808 reminds you that change is natural and necessary. If you start to feel overwhelmed, take a breath and picture this number—it will help you feel balanced again.

Pisces: Angel number 666

The number 666 is actually about love and comfort. This number shows up when it’s time to focus on your home, self-care, and emotional well-being. Lucky Jupiter is finishing up its visit to your home sector, and it could bring blessings. Visualise 666 when you want to call in more peace and abundance.