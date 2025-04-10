An expert explains how your birth chart shapes your looks

Your birth chart does more than just influence your personality; it also shapes your physical appearance and aura. Each planet adds its own touch of beauty, creating a unique and captivating presence. How your birth chart shapes your looks(Freepik)

Well, we are not saying this, but Haley Delgado, who practices Astrology, explains how your birth chart might also be shaping your looks.

Sun Beauty

A super bright star in the room, although sometimes intimidating, their beauty is exciting. They get attention even if they do not try; there is magnetism, charisma, or sexual, youthful energy in their aura. Their Sun appearance expresses itself as a natural warmth, radiance, shine, and glow from within. Naturally glamorous, these natives can look expensive. They even maintain this aura when they are sad, and when they are, it becomes especially noticeable compared to their naturally shiny appearance. Their inner light and beauty are infectious. Sun-beauty natives are known for their glowing skin and beautiful lion's mane hair, which can appear curly, voluptuous, shiny, or simply frame their face. They have fantastic smiles paired with eyes that light up and influence others. People feel lucky or honored to engage with them.

Moon Beauty

They can make you feel things just by looking at them; this is a muse-like quality because of their subconscious influence. These people have soft, glowing skin that makes them look pleasant to touch. Their hair, skin, and lips feel satisfying to touch because they are so soft. They can easily switch from a "day to night" or "sweet to sultry" look, just like the changing light of the Moon. Their appearance is mesmerizing, especially their eyes. Their eyes can express many emotions. There is a depth to their look, and they often use different parts of their face to match their mood. Subtle smirks, glances, and facial expressions can be captivating and draw others in.

Mercury Beauty

A lot of their beauty comes from their mischievous and animated facial expressions. They have small, detailed features on their face that you notice more the longer you look. There are hidden gems about them that are not obvious at first glance. This placement often looks great with their natural hair, embracing their natural features, and wearing little to no makeup. They tend to have a slimmer build, a fast metabolism, and may be shorter in height. Their hands can also be a very attractive feature. These people can express how they feel or what they want to say through their appearance and self-expression.

Venus Beauty

They are very easy to look at because of their facial symmetry and pleasing features that blend together perfectly. Their eyebrows shape their face, giving it a beautiful frame, and they have full, pouty lips. They are also known for their voluptuous body features, like a great chest, whether they are men or women. Their natural gaze, whether they are looking at you or something else, along with the way they move and interact with the world, can be very charming to watch. Men may have broad shoulders and strong backs. Women often have a sensual connection with their bodies, which makes them captivating when they move. They have a natural beauty.

Mars Beauty

They give off strong sexual energy with an intense and powerful gaze, along with a strong and striking face. Their facial expressions, eyes, grin, eyebrows, jawline, and eye contact can be sharp and purposeful. Since Mars rules over action, war, and sex appeal, these people can make others feel chaotic attraction and desire to give them attention. They are known for their amazing facial features and figures. They know how to move their bodies and can easily get what they want. They may have a toned, chiseled body and accentuated sexual features. They can give intense looks without even trying.

Jupiter Beauty

Jupiter’s beauty shines and fills the room. They have a powerful and influential presence. They can really pull off the "bigger is better" look, whether it's in their hair, makeup, tattoos, fashion, or bold styles; these people can truly rock the "extra" look. They may have wider or larger facial features, like big eyes, big teeth, or a big smile. Jupiter’s beauty can be curvy, seen in their voluminous hair, prominent chest, and arched back with nice hips. They may be tall with a curvy body or have a generally strong build. They are always growing and expanding their fashion or appearance throughout their life.

Saturn Beauty

They can look "put together," classy, and timeless without effort. One of their most noticeable features is the bone structure of their body and face. They may have prominent teeth, and while they can naturally have a more serious look, they have an amazing smile. These people tend to look well-structured, strong, and solid, even if they appear slimmer or smaller. They may have sultry features that give them a darker vibe, like deep or intense eyes or eyebrows close to their eyes. These timeless beauties seem to age backwards, becoming even more graceful over time, like fine wine, as they discover more about themselves and their identity.

Uranus Beauty

They have a unique beauty that no one else can fully replicate. They tend to stand out from most people you see every day. It can be hard for others to pinpoint their ethnicity or race. You may notice features on them that are rarely seen together. These people can change their physical appearance drastically, looking very different every few years. They can also reinvent themselves with new looks, showing their creativity and vision. They can pull off many different styles and are very versatile with their features and appearance. They often feel better when they are active and flexible, which connects to their free and changeable energy.

Neptune Beauty

They have a mesmerizing, dreamy look, aura, and voice, like something from a movie. Their dreamy eyes tell stories, and these people easily become fantasies in others' minds and memories. Different people may see the Neptune native through the lens of their own unique fantasy. Neptune is a powerful influence on beauty because it is the higher octave of Venus; it’s a 5D beauty that looks amazing in motion or video, not just in photos. If they want to, they can attract others with their energy, as one of their gifts is being an energetic mirror with higher beauty. Their beauty is the kind that you feel deeply, making it hard to take your eyes off them due to their subconscious energy.

Pluto Beauty

They have a magnetic, seductive, intense, and extremely powerful beauty. Their beauty feels almost forbidden to look at up close. It’s the kind of beauty that feels like forbidden fruit, making others jealous of the power they feel just by looking at them. Their eyes are as intense as midnight. This beauty is hard to look away from because of its deep, subconscious effect. They exude sexuality and passion with every calculated gaze. Their facial expressions and body movements are in perfect harmony. They look amazing in black and have a "bad boy" or "bad girl" vibe. They easily inspire feelings of fear, confidence, and desire all at once.