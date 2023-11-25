Angel Calendar: Weekly Oracle Guidance from Nov 24-30 for your zodiac sign

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19) At this time, you've got what it takes to tackle any problem that comes your way. The key? Focus! If you divert your attention to other things, it might cost you dearly. So, stay on track with your tasks. Remember, having patience with the people around you is super important. Your smart thinking and calmness will be a big help. Right now, think more about moving forward in your career rather than deepening your relationships. Read your Weekly Oracle Guidance for Aries to Pisces from November 24 to 30, 2023.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There's a solution to every problem. Sometimes, finding a middle ground is the way to go. Right now, you've got all the things you need to be successful. Get ready for a time filled with lots of stuff to do. There's something you really care about, and it's going to push you to reach higher. Keep your eyes open.

Lucky colour: Purple

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your needs are going to be met in some pretty amazing and unexpected ways. When you show kindness, it doesn't go unnoticed, especially by something bigger than us. Whether it's a long-standing relationship or a brand-new one, get ready for some serious magic in your love life. Remember, don't give up on those you love.

Lucky colour: Green

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Get ready for a super-positive, emotional time! There'll be a good mix of fun, love, and commitment to keep you smiling. That big dream you've been holding onto? It's finally happening, and it's putting an end to any delays. Your investments? They're going to pay off big time in the months to come. It's time to plan your next moves and focus on where you want to go.

Lucky colour: Pink

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's time to free yourself from anything that's holding you back. You need to take care of your body and soul. Juggling multiple jobs can be tough, but as long as you find some fun in your work, it'll all turn out okay. Remember, don't stretch yourself too thin by helping others when you're already loaded with work.

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Life feels great when we keep a positive outlook, right? You're someone who inspires a lot of people, you know. Try not to take shortcuts, especially in your work or relationships. Make sure to check all the details before deciding which way to go. Your investments? They're going to pay off well, so plan wisely for the future.

Lucky colour: Rainbow hues

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Keep an eye on your spending because going too extreme in saving or spending isn't a good idea. Being super generous might burn a hole in your pocket. The universe seems to be blessing you with a lot, so be grateful and enjoy it. Opportunities could come from anywhere, so stay open-minded. And avoid being too rigid in your thinking.

Lucky colour: Dark green

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

If there's something you believe in strongly, fight for it. Legal stuff? It's going to swing in your favour. Success and abundance are heading your way as long as you keep pushing forward and never give up. Remember to focus on the bigger picture and let go of any guilt or worry you might be carrying.

Lucky colour: Bright yellow or gold

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Wisdom and fairness are key for your growth. Solve issues by talking them out with honesty. Spiritual growth will come in your way this week. Be a guide to others, and the universe will answer your questions when you meditate. Taking bold and ambitious steps? That's the right move, so go for it!

Lucky colours: Orange and dark blue

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This week, a dream of yours might actually come true! Trust your gut feelings and don't rely too much on other people's advice. This could mark the end of a different past for you. Plans involving travel, visas, or moving to another place? They seem to be in the cards.

Lucky colours: Off white or Beige

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Remember, shortcuts or doing things the wrong way isn't the answer. Take time to review situations and act in the right way. Now's a great time to learn more and improve your knowledge. Thinking of moving for work? That might bring some really good results.

Lucky colour : Brown

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your success can inspire a lot of people, you know. Keep your thoughts positive. Your experiences and wisdom can guide others toward a great future. Right now, focus more on moving forward in your career. Letting go of your past and forgiving those who hurt you will bring you peace. Remember, sometimes it's best to let go and let things happen as they should.

Lucky colour White