If you were born on April 6, your tarot cards reveal a year of transformation, inner strength, emotional healing, and expansion that unfolds after necessary pauses. This is a year where you are being asked to release, realign, and then move forward with greater clarity and confidence. April 6 Birthday Horoscope: Here's what the tarot cards have in store for you this year

Overall Energy This year is centred around personal power and transformation. The Queen of Wands with Death reflects a shift in identity—you are stepping into a stronger, more self-assured version of yourself while letting go of an older version that no longer fits.

There may be moments where change feels sudden or uncomfortable, but these shifts are not random. They are guiding you toward something more aligned. You are being asked to trust your own authority and not depend on external validation. The more you embrace change, the more empowered you will feel.

Love & Relationships Love carries a softer, more emotionally aware energy this year. The Page of Cups suggests new emotional beginnings—this could be a new connection, a renewed bond, or a more open-hearted approach to relationships.

However, before this unfolds fully, there is a need for emotional healing. You may take a step back from certain situations to understand your feelings better. This pause will help you approach love with clarity rather than confusion.

For some, this year may bring a connection that feels gentle, intuitive, and emotionally safe—but only after you release past emotional weight.

Career & Finances The Three of Wands indicates expansion and forward movement in your career. You may step into new opportunities, explore different directions, or move beyond your current limitations. Growth is present, but it will require patience and vision.

The Four of Swords reminds you that not every step needs to be immediate. Strategic pauses, planning, and rest will play an important role in your success. Financially, this is a year of gradual improvement rather than sudden gains. Consistency will matter more than speed.

Challenges & Karmic Lessons Your biggest lesson this year is learning to slow down without feeling stuck. You may feel the urge to constantly move forward, but growth will come through moments of stillness as well.

There may also be emotional vulnerability as you release old patterns or attachments. Instead of avoiding these feelings, allow yourself to process them. This is where your real transformation lies. You are being guided to trust the process, even when everything is not immediately clear.

Advice This is a year of becoming rather than rushing. You are not meant to have all the answers instantly. Let endings happen without resistance. Take rest when needed. And when clarity comes, move forward with confidence. You are not starting from the beginning—you are evolving from experience.

Crystal Guidance This year supports deep transformation and intuitive growth. You are being guided to trust your inner voice while navigating change and stepping into new opportunities.

Labradorite is your crystal for the year. It strengthens intuition, protects your energy during transitions, and helps you stay aligned even when things feel uncertain.

Birthday Ritual (Release & Renewal) Take a quiet moment for yourself and light a candle. Think about one pattern, fear, or attachment you are ready to release this year and write it down.

Close your eyes and visualise yourself stepping into a calmer, stronger version of you. Tear the paper slowly and say: “I release what no longer serves me. I welcome my next version.”

Place your hand on your heart, take a deep breath, and sit with this feeling for a few moments. Let this be your reset—your transformation has already begun.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe)

Email: enigmatarottribe@gmail.com

Website: www.enigmatarottribe.com

DM for session @ 9654465163