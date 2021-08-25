Aquarius Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 25

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are assertive and kind-hearted at the same time, which makes you easily accessible to one and all. People like your outgoing natureand your charisma to a great extent. However, you stay away from shallow personalities that are likely to bring you harm. You easily get bored of doing repetitive tasks and are continuously looking to improve yourself. Your moods swing a lot but you are always supportive of your loved ones. Your constant strife for excellence makes you rebellious, so cut yourself some slack!

Aquarius Finance Today

Exercise caution when spending money on items of luxury as you might end up splurging your hard-earned money. Do not put your finances in speculative schemes as long as you are not sure of its returns. The day will be productive and lucrative on your financial front.

Aquarius Family Today

A short trip with your near and dear ones to a tourist place will fill you up with energy and improve your interpersonal relationships. Indulging in household chores and lending your elders a helping hand will make them happy and give you satisfaction.

Aquarius Career Today

On the work front, you are likely to face challenges, but they will be temporary. Those employed in the sales and marketing sectors will benefit from their jobs. You will have a fulfilling career with supportive bosses and helpful subordinates.

Aquarius Health Today

You need to watch what you eat today as it will show its direct effect on your health. Avoid consuming spices and alcohol in excess. Maintain an active lifestyle to keep yourself in shape.

Aquarius Love Life Today

This is a good day to propose marriage to your beloved as a positive reply is very likely to come from them. Bask in the glory of a new romantic relationship as it might turn out to be a trustworthy, life-long bond.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron





Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874