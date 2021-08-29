Aquarius Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 29

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are receptive to new ideas and you are always willing to take suggestions from everyone before starting a new task. You are very discreet when it comes to managing your relationships and sometimes go out of your way to make sure your near and dear ones are happy in your company. You can sometimes be very stubborn; but giving up on this attitude will further help you to forge stronger relationships with people that matter to you most.

Aquarius Finance Today

There could be a sudden increase in your expenditures as you are likely to be thrifty in financial dealings today. You need to be careful in your expenses or they will pinch your pocket later. You might spend money on expensive gifts for friends or on pieces of luxury instead of necessity.

Aquarius Family Today

There will be differences of opinion on the domestic front, which are likely to witness temper flareups from family members in the coming days. Try to maintain your calm and handle such situations patiently to restore peace and harmony amongst family members.

Aquarius Career Today

Everything is likely to go smoothly on the professional front for you today. Your talent and skills will be highly appreciated by senior officers, who will give you a chance to lead from the front. Do not let this opportunity go waste. You will shine in your area of work and success will follow.

Aquarius Health Today

A good diet and a regular exercise routine will start to show their positive effects on your overall health today. You will not have to worry about minor ailments affecting you as your strong immunity is likely to take care of all that for you. Meditation techniques will add to your mental peace.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Those who are single will be ready to mingle and the day promises to be full of excitement for you. Some of you might start a secret love affair with someone known to you since long. Keep it under wraps and only make it public only when you both are committed to the relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon





Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874