Aquarius Daily Horoscope for January 9: Peace and accord may prevail

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today, you may be in the mood to try out new things, which luckily may work out well. You may get a chance to retrospect and bring about changes in your life wherever required. Self-improvement may become your buzzword for the day. More doors of possibilities are likely to open up for you. You may find yourself artistically inclined today. Your creativity may bring you fame and fortune. You may climb the ladder to success more quickly with a renewed sense of enthusiasm and vigour. Take calculated risks to reach goals. Keep your passive aggressive nature in check. Property dealings may bring fruitful results. Students may leave a mark with their academic accomplishments. Travelling to lesser-known destinations may bring you closer to the beauties of nature.

Aquarius Finance Today

On the economic front, the day may be quite profitable. You may receive good gains from trade and sales. Those in the business of stocks and speculations may earn rich dividends. Overseas travel may be beneficial.

Aquarius Family Today

On the domestic front, peace and accord may prevail in your relationships. Children may bring joy. A marriage alliance for an eligible youngster at home is likely to spread cheer and happiness in the homely atmosphere.

Aquarius Career Today

On the job front, your negative traits are likely to get in the way of your professional success. Your bosses may prefer your rivals over you for handling important tasks. This may lessen your chance of monetary benefits.

Aquarius Health Today

Your health is likely to be in top form with no diseases or ailments to bother you. This may have a positive impact on your overall wellbeing. You may be in an optimistic mood and attain inner peace.

Aquarius Love Life Today

On the romantic front, your love life may take a backseat as you and your beloved may be caught in a busy schedule. This may take away the joys of intimacy from your relationship. Work together and bring it back to normal.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

