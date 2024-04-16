Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 16, 2024 advises business expansion

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Barriers don’t stop you Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 16, 2024. Have control over the expenditure and you should also be careful about your health.

Your romantic life is good and professional challenges won’t impact you. Financial issues exist but this is not serious. Be careful about your health today.

There is no scope for ego in the relationship and spend more time talking. Take up new tasks at the office and deliver the best results. Have control over the expenditure and you should also be careful about your health.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Your sincere attitude will help in maintaining the relationship stronger. Avoid arguments and do not insult the partner. Do not be adamant and never compel your decisions on your partner. It is about giving importance, respect, love, affection, and being there for each other constantly. Some lovers will introduce the partner to the parents and will also take a call on the marriage today. Avoid casual hookups, especially with married persons that may lead to chaos.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Those who hold crucial positions in office should be careful about performance. Eschew office politics and keep ego out of the official life. Travel is also on the cards, especially for the people working in the travel and tourism industry. Artists, musicians, painters, and authors will get a chance to prove their talent. Businessmen can consider expansion today and a foreign client will be ready to provide funds as well. Some entrepreneurs will also be successful in raising funds through partnerships.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues will come up today and you need to be careful to avoid large-scale shopping, especially for luxury items. However, you may buy home appliances and electronic devices in the second half of the day. Some Aquarius natives will inherit a property while a few may need to contribute to a celebration within the family. For businessmen, partnerships will work out in raising funds.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Those who have a history of cardiac illness should be careful today as complications may happen in the second part of the day. You may also develop chest-related issues which will need medical attention. Oral health issues will be common among children while females may complain about migraine and skin infections. Reduce the intake of aerated drinks, coffee, and tea. While traveling somewhere, take all the necessary precautions and keep a first aid box always with you.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)