Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2023 predicts new love

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

It is an interesting day as you may come across someone whom you would propose in the coming days. You may meet the future lover at a crowded place, office function, evening party, restaurant, or while traveling. Your tastes will match and you would make a good pair. Those who have already found one can take the relationship ahead by deciding the marriage date. The elders at the home would approve of your relationship. Be realistic even while in love as this would save you from unrealistic expectations.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your sincerity and discipline would win accolades at the office. Superiors may specially mention these attributes today at a crucial meeting where new responsibilities will be assigned. Sales and marketing people along with bankers, IT professionals, doctors, nurses, copyeditors, designers, chefs, and lawyers will have a tightly packed day. Your performance will impress clients. Entrepreneurs will also win new projects that may bring in revenue. Students need to work a little harder to clear the papers.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Despite the initial challenges in finance, Aquarius natives will have a stable financial life today. You may require cash to purchase a home or a vehicle and this will be resolved as finance will flow in. A previous investment would be your savior and this will prompt you to invest more in the stock market or speculative business. However, take the help of a financial expert for better financial results.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Both physical and mental health would be great today. Despite minor ailments such as infection of the throat and nose, viral fever, and digestion issues, you’ll be happy. Those who have blood pressure or cardiac issues need not take part in adventure sports. A regular check-up of senior natives will be a good idea.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

