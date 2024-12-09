Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 09, 2024 predicts new tasks at the workplace

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Avoid controversies today Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 09, 2024. Settle the tremors in the love affair and consider new tasks at the workplace that test your potential.

Challenges in love life demand more attention. Put in more effort to give the best results at the workplace. Financially you are stronger today. Health is normal.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Do not let the emotions fly loose in the love affair. Instead, take a mature and diplomatic approach to settling issues and staying happy. Value the partner’s opinion in the relationship and spend more time together. You may also plan a vacation this weekend where crucial future decisions can be taken. Some love affairs will be toxic and it is wise to come out of it. Married couples may tend to show their emotional feelings towards their partner.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Keep office politics away and focus on the work. Come up with innovative ideas that may help you perform better in the workplace. You can also update the resume as you may receive interview calls. Some architects, graphic designers, lawyers, salespersons, IT professionals, and mechanics will win accolades from clients. Those who expect a promotion or appraisal will have good news. Some entrepreneurs will be happy to expand the trade to new territories.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issues will be there. However, it is good to have a plan for a rainy day. Some females will get an appraisal while male natives may expect good income from freelancing jobs. You will receive financial help from spouses and siblings. A bank loan will be approved and you will also clear all pending dues. Those who are into business will find good sources to fund money.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Those who have breathing issues may develop complications. Avoid people with negative attitudes which can affect mental peace. You may also focus on the diet and have control over the lifestyle. Stay away from aerated drinks and junk food. Instead, have a balanced diet plan. Fill your plate with vegetables, fruits, and pulses. You should refrain from the stress of work, love, and other aspects of life.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)