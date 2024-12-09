Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 09, 2024 predicts new tasks at the workplace
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 09, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Put in more effort to give the best results at the workplace.
Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Avoid controversies today
Challenges in love life demand more attention. Put in more effort to give the best results at the workplace. Financially you are stronger today. Health is normal.
Settle the tremors in the love affair and consider new tasks at the workplace that test your potential. Both finance and health will be good.
Aquarius Love Horoscope Today
Do not let the emotions fly loose in the love affair. Instead, take a mature and diplomatic approach to settling issues and staying happy. Value the partner’s opinion in the relationship and spend more time together. You may also plan a vacation this weekend where crucial future decisions can be taken. Some love affairs will be toxic and it is wise to come out of it. Married couples may tend to show their emotional feelings towards their partner.
Aquarius Career Horoscope Today
Keep office politics away and focus on the work. Come up with innovative ideas that may help you perform better in the workplace. You can also update the resume as you may receive interview calls. Some architects, graphic designers, lawyers, salespersons, IT professionals, and mechanics will win accolades from clients. Those who expect a promotion or appraisal will have good news. Some entrepreneurs will be happy to expand the trade to new territories.
Aquarius Money Horoscope Today
No major monetary issues will be there. However, it is good to have a plan for a rainy day. Some females will get an appraisal while male natives may expect good income from freelancing jobs. You will receive financial help from spouses and siblings. A bank loan will be approved and you will also clear all pending dues. Those who are into business will find good sources to fund money.
Aquarius Health Horoscope Today
Those who have breathing issues may develop complications. Avoid people with negative attitudes which can affect mental peace. You may also focus on the diet and have control over the lifestyle. Stay away from aerated drinks and junk food. Instead, have a balanced diet plan. Fill your plate with vegetables, fruits, and pulses. You should refrain from the stress of work, love, and other aspects of life.
Aquarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
- Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
- Symbol: Water carrier
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Ankles & Legs
- Sign Ruler: Uranus
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Navy Blue
- Lucky Number: 22
- Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire
Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
