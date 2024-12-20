Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2024 advices planning for vacation

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Life is not a mystery unresolved Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2024: You should prefer smart investment decisions for a safe future.

Troubleshoot every issue in the love relationship today & handle every professional crisis diligently. Financial success permits crucial decisions in life.

Talk with the lover to resolve every problem that exists. Controversies and office politics may divert your attention but be professional to accomplish every assigned task. You should prefer smart investment decisions for a safe future. Health is also good.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be passionate and also ensure to shower affection. This will keep the lover happy today. Some females who are on the verge of a breakup will see the relationship getting back on track. You will find this day suitable to settle old issues with an ex-lover which may bring happiness to your life. Today is also good to introduce the lover to the family. Do not let gossip impact the relationship and you may also plan a vacation today that can help you spend more time together.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Keep egos out of career life and also do not display uneasiness or unprofessionalism while handling matters here. Travel is also on the cards, especially for the people working in the travel and tourism industry. Students would need to put in extra effort today to score high grades in the examination. Academicians, lawyers, and police personnel can expect a change in working location. Today is not good for entrepreneurs to launch a new product or to sign a new deal.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

There will be prosperity in the life. You may sell or buy a property while some females will also inherit a part of the property. A past investment will also bring in profits. You may take the initiative to resolve a monetary crisis within the family. A legal issue at home would need you to financially assist a sibling. You may also repair the home today.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be good today and no serious medical issue will hurt you. However, there can be cases associated with eyes, ears, and bones but nothing will be serious. Walk for some time in the morning and evening as this will burn fat and keep you fit. Females who are pregnant need to avoid adventure sports as well as bike riding today.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

