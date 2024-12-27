Menu Explore
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 27, 2024 predicts relocation in abroad

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 27, 2024 04:10 AM IST

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 27, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Handle wealth diligently for a better tomorrow.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, transform the dreams into reality

Make efforts to settle the troubles in the love affair. Be productive at work and this can have positive outcomes. Handle wealth diligently for a better tomorrow.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 27, 2024: Make efforts to settle the troubles in the love affair.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 27, 2024: Make efforts to settle the troubles in the love affair.

Keep the love life intact. Resolve the professional issues today and get the best possible results at work. You are prosperous today and find new investment options. However, your health can give you a bad day.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be happy in the love affair and value the suggestions of the partner on various things. Your love will be approved by the parents who may also agree to the marriage. Some fortunate male natives will also go back to the old relationship after resolving all old issues with the ex-lover. Long-distance love affairs need more communication and some love affairs will also get the backing of parents. Though you are creative in the love affair, be sensible as this can also lead to minor chaos.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your professional life will see minor setbacks today. However, everything won’t be negative as you can also expect positive things at work. Those who are in the notice period can expect new interview calls today. A few healthcare and IT professionals will relocate abroad. Stay in the good book of the management to gain a good promotion. Entrepreneurs should not hesitate to expand their business or be experimental. You’ll sign new deals which may improve your financial condition.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Money will come in from multiple sources and you must maintain a positive attitude during the expenditure. Avoid investments in the stock market but mutual funds are safer today. Some minor work at home can be done and you may also buy electronic equipment but do not buy jewelry or a vehicle.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

There can be issues related to the chest and those who feel uncomfortable must consult a doctor. Minor ailments like headaches, oral issues, and throat infections can be there but they won’t cause serious threats to daily life. Maintain a balanced office and personal life and also stay in the company of people with positive attitudes. Pregnant girls must take care while taking part in adventure sports.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
