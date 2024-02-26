 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 26, 2024 predicts successful love life | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 26, 2024 predicts successful love life

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 26, 2024 predicts successful love life

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 26, 2024 01:32 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for February 26, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Your positive attitude will work out in office life.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Self-confidence is your key attribute

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 26, 2024. Be careful while settling issues in the love life as your words or actions may be misunderstood by the lover.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 26, 2024. Be careful while settling issues in the love life as your words or actions may be misunderstood by the lover.

Get things right in the love relationship. Your positive attitude will work out in office life. There’ll be prosperity today and health is also good.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Resolve every love-related issue with a mature attitude. You are professionally successful and financially prosperous. Health will also give no trouble today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while settling issues in the love life as your words or actions may be misunderstood by the lover. Talk openly by spending time together. Discuss only pleasant things and avoid topics that your lover may dislike. Those who are keen to resolve the problems with the ex-lover can pick the day as it is good. Some Aquarius natives will develop a crush on a coworker or a classmate which can have an impact on their present love life. Be a good listener and show patience in dealings.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

No major challenge is visible in the official life. Your ideas at the meetings would be valued and the ability to take the team along with will help in team projects. However, be careful to avoid tiffs with coworkers and seniors. Professional jealousy will impact your work and you need to stay away from office politics. No major decision should be made today.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Take up major financial decisions today. You are likely to receive some of the shares of property that might belong to your ancestors. You may also take the initiative to settle a monetary dispute with a friend. Some entrepreneurs will see issues in raising funds but promoters will help in this. Though you’ll be tempted to contribute a huge amount to charity, ensure it does not impact your overall financial condition.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Be very particular about your diet. If the doctor has suggested you not eat certain food items, try to stay away from them and maintain the diet prescribed to you. You may develop viral fever or sore throat but this will not be serious. Some Aquarius natives will also have issues including skin infection that needs medical attention.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On