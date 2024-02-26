Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 26, 2024 predicts successful love life

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Self-confidence is your key attribute Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 26, 2024. Be careful while settling issues in the love life as your words or actions may be misunderstood by the lover.

Get things right in the love relationship. Your positive attitude will work out in office life. There’ll be prosperity today and health is also good.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Resolve every love-related issue with a mature attitude. You are professionally successful and financially prosperous. Health will also give no trouble today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while settling issues in the love life as your words or actions may be misunderstood by the lover. Talk openly by spending time together. Discuss only pleasant things and avoid topics that your lover may dislike. Those who are keen to resolve the problems with the ex-lover can pick the day as it is good. Some Aquarius natives will develop a crush on a coworker or a classmate which can have an impact on their present love life. Be a good listener and show patience in dealings.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

No major challenge is visible in the official life. Your ideas at the meetings would be valued and the ability to take the team along with will help in team projects. However, be careful to avoid tiffs with coworkers and seniors. Professional jealousy will impact your work and you need to stay away from office politics. No major decision should be made today.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Take up major financial decisions today. You are likely to receive some of the shares of property that might belong to your ancestors. You may also take the initiative to settle a monetary dispute with a friend. Some entrepreneurs will see issues in raising funds but promoters will help in this. Though you’ll be tempted to contribute a huge amount to charity, ensure it does not impact your overall financial condition.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Be very particular about your diet. If the doctor has suggested you not eat certain food items, try to stay away from them and maintain the diet prescribed to you. You may develop viral fever or sore throat but this will not be serious. Some Aquarius natives will also have issues including skin infection that needs medical attention.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857