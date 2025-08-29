Aquarius Horoscope Today for August 29, 2025: Express your opinions at meetings without hesitation

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let egos impact the performance Spend time with the lover and prefer creative moments. Take up new responsibilities at work to prove your diligence. Pay more attention to the finances today. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The love affair will be exciting today. Despite the challenges, you will succeed in accomplishing all professional tasks. Handle wealth carefully, while health will also be good today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

The love affair will see pleasant and productive moments. Consider sharing emotions, both happy and unhappy. This will strengthen the bonding. You may also plan a romantic vacation to get to know your lover better. Keep your heart open and hope high, as someone may walk straight into your heart and your life to make it even more beautiful. Marriage is also on the cards today. You may also pick the second part of the day to settle the issues in your marital life.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Express your opinions at meetings without hesitation. Your suggestions will have takers, and this will also help you gain new positions. Stay away from gossip, and also ensure your productivity is not compromised today. You may travel for job reasons, while healthcare and IT professionals, along with chefs and bankers, will spend overtime at the workstation. Businessmen may face problems in partnerships. Some investors may lose money, but most businessmen will find good openings.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

A sibling may require financial help, and you need to provide it. Entrepreneurs can think of expanding their businesses as promoters will bring in funds. Today is a good time to invest, and you can consider even a speculative business. You are going to see the results of your hard work. Consider buying electronic appliances. Expect an appraisal at the office that will also have an impact on the bank balance.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

While you may recover from ailments, it is also crucial to be careful about your diet. Stick to a balanced menu rich in nutrients and proteins. You should also be careful not to drive under the influence of alcohol. Some seniors will develop pain in joints, while females will have vision or skin-related issues that will require medical attention. Minor injuries may cause bruising while playing, but they will not be serious.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)