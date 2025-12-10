Aquarius Horoscope Today for December 10, 2025: There can be challenges at the workplace in the form of office politics

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You don’t worry about storms Keep the lover happy and spend more time together. Be sensitive to the requirements of the job. Prosperity also permits crucial monetary decisions today. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Stand firm when you need to make crucial decisions on the job. Your attitude in the love affair is crucial today. You are good at meeting the monetary requirements. Your health is also normal.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Your love life will see more creative moments today. Be expressive today in terms of love, and this will reflect in the affair. A previous love affair can come back to life, but this may cause trouble. Those who feel the relationship needs to be given a new meaning can even consider marriage. You may also consider settling issues with the ex-lover, which will bring back happiness to your life. Today is also good to propose to the crush as the response will be positive.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

There can be challenges at the workplace in the form of office politics, and it is good to give up egos. You may be surprised to know that someone who is closer to you has raised a complaint against your performance. Those who handle managerial positions will require upgrading their technical skills. Students attempting to an admitted to foreign universities will have good news. Be ready with innovative ideas and suggestions at meetings.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Though you will see a good inflow of wealth today, ensure you also keep a cap on the expenses, as you may need to save for the rainy day. Those who are keen to try their luck in the stock market can do so as the day is auspicious for investments. All pending dues will be cleared today, and you will also see opportunities to settle property-related issues at home. You may also be required to contribute to a celebration at work or among friends.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

There will be no medical issues, and you will be happy. However, a relative or a sibling will require emergency assistance, and this can impact the whole schedule. Some children will also develop pain in the stomach. It is good to avoid junk food, especially while you are travelling. Females who are pregnant should avoid riding a scooter or adventure sports today.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)