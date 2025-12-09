Aquarius Horoscope Today for December 9, 2025: You may resolve a professional issue with a coworker

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You value the emotions of others Keep the relationship free from egos. Pay attention to the professional assignments to give the best results. Utilize wealth diligently and have a good lifestyle. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Ensure you give more time for the lover and sit together discussing the future. Do not compromise on ideals at work. Minor monetary issues will come up. Your health will also be fair today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

There can be minor disturbances in the relationship. It is good to be patient while settling issues, as your goal is to douse the fire before the day ends. You may be expressive today. However, it is also good to ensure your partner lover is romantic in action. Married natives must keep a distance from office romance. Some single females will attract new proposals, while single male natives will be successful in winning the feelings of their crush.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

There will be attempts to belittle your efforts, and this may lead to despair. You must mind the language while having disagreements with coworkers. You may also resolve a professional issue with a coworker, which will have a positive impact on teamwork. Today is also a good time to launch a new idea in the project. Your communication skills may impress the clients. Some entrepreneurs may be successful in signing new business deals that may prosper your business.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Avoid major financial decisions today, as there can be monetary issues in the second part of the day. You may not get the expected returns from the investments. It is good to stay away from stock, trade, and speculative business. Some females will buy electronic appliances. Entrepreneurs can think of expanding their businesses as promoters will bring in funds. You will also require spending on medical reasons today.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Do not compromise on health. There will be issues associated with the chest, lungs, and stomach. Some children will have viral fever, sore throat, or sneezing issues. Diabetic patients must restrict their diet, and their menu should be mostly vegetables and fruits. Those who have surgery scheduled for today can go ahead with the schedule. Seniors may also have sleep issues.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)