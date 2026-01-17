Edit Profile
    Aquarius Horoscope Today for January 17, 2026: An auspicious muhurat for job seekers

    Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today: Today is a good day to switch jobs.

    Published on: Jan 17, 2026 6:29 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Accomplish the dreams today

    Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Be a good listener and spend more time listening to the lover today. Pull up the socks at work, as there can be productivity issues. Handle wealth with care.

    Consider spending more time in the lover and do not compromise on principles at work. You need to focus on financial affairs, and health will also demand special attention.

    Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

    Spend more time with your lover today. Your emotions would be read from your eyes, and the response would be mostly positive. The second part of the day is also good to propose, and as the stars of romance are stronger today, the response will be positive. A long drive at night will help you end the day with a romantic note. Married females need to be careful not let a sibling or relative interfere in the family life, as this may create issues in the coming days.

    Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

    Focus on the productivity. There can be minor issues associated with office politics. Today is a good day to switch jobs, and those who aspire to a change in the organization can put down the paper in the first half of the day. The client will demand rework, and this can impact morale. Traders and entrepreneurs will also consider expanding their business to new locations. Businessmen can be serious about new concepts and the second part of the day is also auspicious to make new partnerships.

    Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in. This will help you make crucial financial decisions today. There can be minor hiccups when it comes to investments in the stock market. However, you will be able to repay all pending dues. Some females will develop arguments with siblings over wealth, and the second part of the day is also auspicious to consider investments in real estate. Today is also good to buy a vehicle.

    Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

    Your health will be intact. There will be relief from cardiac issues and infections. However, some females may have a viral fever and a sore throat today. Children may develop minor cuts while playing. Seniors may require medicines for digestive issues. It is good to cut down on oil and fat in food. Today is also good to join a gym or a yoga session.

    Aquarius Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
    • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
    • Symbol: Water carrier
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
    • Sign Ruler: Uranus
    • Lucky Day: Saturday
    • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
    • Lucky Number: 22
    • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

    Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

