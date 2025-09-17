Aquarius Horoscope Today for September 17, 2025: Traders may have minor issues with authorities
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today: Female professionals looking for a switch in their job will see new opportunities.
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Defeat troubles with a smile
Stay positive about romance and you’ll be happy. Handle the office pressure to ensure better results. Financially, you are also good throughout the day.
Be expressive in love and also ensure that you meet the professional requirements. Though wealth will be positive, you may face minor health issues.
Aquarius Love Horoscope Today
Some love affairs may not go smoothly today, but not all relationships will have issues. Ensure you handle the troubles in life with care.. It is good to be a patient listener, and females who are new in a relationship should not discuss their previous love affairs with the partner. You should also be careful about the interference of a relative or friend in the love affair, which will create issues in the coming days. Today is also a good day to propose, and single females can also expect a proposal at the workplace or in the classroom.
Aquarius Career Horoscope Today
Your commitment at work will be tested. You may face issues related to the performance, and a senior may also disagree with your concepts or ideas at a team session, which may impact morale. Those who are into IT, designing, media, advertising, architecture, aviation, and sales will require working additional hours. If you are planning higher studies and are appearing for the exams of the same, the chances are brighter today. Traders may have minor issues with authorities that need immediate settlement. Female professionals looking for a switch in their job will see new opportunities.
Aquarius Money Horoscope Today
No major monetary issue will come up. However, it is good to keep a tab on the expenditure. While you may buy electronic appliances or even a vehicle, it is good not to blindly invest in the stock market. You may also have issues related to property within the family, and some females will find monetary help from friends to clear off their personal debts.
Aquarius Health Horoscope Today
Expect health issues today. You may develop pain in the elbows or knees. Females may have skin-related allergies, and children may also miss school due to viral fever or digestive issues. Those who are pregnant must be careful while riding a scooter or boarding a train. If you are diabetic, you may have infections that may cause trouble. You should also avoid lifting heavy objects.
Aquarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
- Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
- Symbol: Water carrier
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Ankles & Legs
- Sign Ruler: Uranus
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Navy Blue
- Lucky Number: 22
- Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire
Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
