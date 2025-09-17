Aquarius Horoscope Today for September 17, 2025: Traders may have minor issues with authorities

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Defeat troubles with a smile Stay positive about romance and you’ll be happy. Handle the office pressure to ensure better results. Financially, you are also good throughout the day. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be expressive in love and also ensure that you meet the professional requirements. Though wealth will be positive, you may face minor health issues.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Some love affairs may not go smoothly today, but not all relationships will have issues. Ensure you handle the troubles in life with care.. It is good to be a patient listener, and females who are new in a relationship should not discuss their previous love affairs with the partner. You should also be careful about the interference of a relative or friend in the love affair, which will create issues in the coming days. Today is also a good day to propose, and single females can also expect a proposal at the workplace or in the classroom.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment at work will be tested. You may face issues related to the performance, and a senior may also disagree with your concepts or ideas at a team session, which may impact morale. Those who are into IT, designing, media, advertising, architecture, aviation, and sales will require working additional hours. If you are planning higher studies and are appearing for the exams of the same, the chances are brighter today. Traders may have minor issues with authorities that need immediate settlement. Female professionals looking for a switch in their job will see new opportunities.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will come up. However, it is good to keep a tab on the expenditure. While you may buy electronic appliances or even a vehicle, it is good not to blindly invest in the stock market. You may also have issues related to property within the family, and some females will find monetary help from friends to clear off their personal debts.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Expect health issues today. You may develop pain in the elbows or knees. Females may have skin-related allergies, and children may also miss school due to viral fever or digestive issues. Those who are pregnant must be careful while riding a scooter or boarding a train. If you are diabetic, you may have infections that may cause trouble. You should also avoid lifting heavy objects.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)