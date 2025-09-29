Search
Mon, Sept 29, 2025
Aquarius Horoscope Today for September 29, 2025: Your work life may see challenges in the form of office politics

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 29, 2025 04:10 am IST

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today: Those who are in the notice period will get interviews lined up today.

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your integrity speaks for you

Take up new tasks at work that test your professional mettle. Keep your lover happy and content today. Minor health issues may impact daily life.

Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Stay cool in your love life to keep it engaging. Handle all professional pressure with confidence. Monetary issues may come up. Health will also have issues today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be sensitive towards the preferences of the partner, and this will help you make the relationship go stronger. Single natives who find a lover should not rush into marriage and should analyze every factor before making the final decision. Today is also a good time to settle the existing issues in the love affair. Communication is crucial today, and you should also be careful to provide personal space to your lover. Married natives should also stay away from office romance, as this can have a deep impact on marital life today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your professional life will see challenges in the form of office politics. You need to focus more on perfection, and it is also good not to compromise on ethics. Those who handle IT, finance, animation, media, advertising, automobile, designing, architecture, healthcare, and transport will see issues associated with deadlines. Those who are in the notice period will get interviews lined up today. Utilizing communication skills to impress the clients and students will also clear the examinations.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Financial issues may come up, and you need to have proper monetary planning to avoid hiccups. Avoid major expenditure in the form of luxury shopping. However, you may buy electronic appliances. Do not opt for the share market, and it is also wise to keep a distance from property-related discussions within the family. Businessmen will repay all pending dues and will also find success in raising funds through promoters. Traders need to handle financial affairs with more care.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

No serious health issue will come up. However, some natives will have digestion issues, and children may also miss school due to viral fever, sore throat, and allergies. Oral health issues may also impact the routine life today. Walk for some time in the morning and evening, as this will burn fat and keep you fit. Females who are pregnant need to avoid adventure sports as well as bike riding today.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
