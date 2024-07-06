 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, July 06, 2024 predicts minor ailments | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, July 06, 2024 predicts minor ailments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 06, 2024 01:38 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for July 06, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Some distant relationships may face issues today.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you never fail to surprise others

Expect surprises in your love life &stay happy with your lover. Be productive at the office and ensure you meet the expectations. Prosperity also exists today.

Your attitude works out in a love affair Keep the management happy with the performance at the office. . Financial prosperity permits smart investments today. Your health is also good.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Some distant relationships may face issues today. Communication is a major factor and you should ensure you talk freely expressing your emotions. Do not get into arguments and you should also provide personal space to the lover. Some Aquarius natives will get back into an old love affair but married natives should avoid this as their marital life will be in danger. Single females may get a proposal at work, at a party, or while traveling.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your day at the office would be highly packed with new responsibilities. It is crucial to take the team along with you. This will make the work smoother. Someone unhappy with you may cause trouble in team meetings or may complain about your work to the seniors. Ensure you perform the best and focus on the tasks. You have a good chance to even crack examinations. Entrepreneurs handling textiles, electronics, beverages, furniture, automobiles, and sports accessories will receive good returns.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

There will be no shortage of funds and you will receive it from different sources. The first part of the day is good to buy a vehicle or a property. You may consider settling a property-related issue with a sibling. Some females will need money to spend on a party. You may try fortune in stock and speculative business while traders and businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

You need to be careful about your health as minor medical issues will happen today. Those who have a history of cardiac illness will develop complications in the first part of the day. Some natives may suffer from acidity, chest pain, or digestion issues. Avoid junk food and drink plenty of water. You must have a balanced office and personal life and spend more time the family members. Today is also good to join a gym or yoga class.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

