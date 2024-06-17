Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2024 predicts good news in the family
Read Aquarius daily horoscope for June 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Happy love is the catchword of the day.
Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Discipline is your companion today
Happy love is the catchword of the day. Look for pleasant moments in romance. Ensure you meet the expectations at work. Your health is also good today.
Handle the issues within the love life with a mature attitude. Professional challenges will be there but you will handle them comfortably. Though your financial status is good, avoid lending a big amount to someone. Minor illness will be there but generally, your health will be good.
Aquarius Love Horoscope Today
Be a good lover and a patient listener. Share emotions with the lover by spending more time together. Some love affairs that were on the verge of collapse will get a new lease of life. Be loyal to your partner and experience true love throughout the day. You may even consider marriage today by discussing it with the parents. Plan a romantic dinner tonight or even go for a long night's drive. Some married females will conceive today.
Aquarius Career Horoscope Today
Reach the office to take up new tasks. Some professions will demand multitasking. Do not take things for granted at work. Utilize communication skills to impress the client and seniors. Your commitment at work will be questioned by a senior and this may also impact the morale. Those who are into IT, healthcare, animation, copy editing, media, and automobiles will have a busy schedule. Be ready to take up new challenges today.
Aquarius Money Horoscope Today
The first part of the day may not be productive in terms of money. However, wealth will start coming as the day progresses. You may go ahead with the plan to buy jewelry. Some Aquarius natives will see this as a good opportunity to renovate their homes or buy electronic devices. Do not lend money this month to anyone as you may face challenges in getting it back.
Aquarius Health Horoscope Today
Ensure you stay happy. Balance both the office and personal life. The evenings should be more creative and must be along with the dear ones. Avoid sweet and spicy items today and have more veggies and fruits on your plate. Though minor ailments such as fever, light infections, and minor bruises will be common among natives, no serious health issue will hurt you today.
Aquarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
- Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
- Symbol: Water carrier
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Ankles & Legs
- Sign Ruler: Uranus
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Navy Blue
- Lucky Number: 22
- Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire
Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope