 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2024 predicts good news in the family | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2024 predicts good news in the family

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 17, 2024 01:24 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for June 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Happy love is the catchword of the day.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Discipline is your companion today

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2024. Be a good lover and a patient listener. Share emotions with the lover by spending more time together.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2024. Be a good lover and a patient listener. Share emotions with the lover by spending more time together.

Happy love is the catchword of the day. Look for pleasant moments in romance. Ensure you meet the expectations at work. Your health is also good today.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Handle the issues within the love life with a mature attitude. Professional challenges will be there but you will handle them comfortably. Though your financial status is good, avoid lending a big amount to someone. Minor illness will be there but generally, your health will be good.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be a good lover and a patient listener. Share emotions with the lover by spending more time together. Some love affairs that were on the verge of collapse will get a new lease of life. Be loyal to your partner and experience true love throughout the day. You may even consider marriage today by discussing it with the parents. Plan a romantic dinner tonight or even go for a long night's drive. Some married females will conceive today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office to take up new tasks. Some professions will demand multitasking. Do not take things for granted at work. Utilize communication skills to impress the client and seniors. Your commitment at work will be questioned by a senior and this may also impact the morale. Those who are into IT, healthcare, animation, copy editing, media, and automobiles will have a busy schedule. Be ready to take up new challenges today.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

The first part of the day may not be productive in terms of money. However, wealth will start coming as the day progresses. You may go ahead with the plan to buy jewelry. Some Aquarius natives will see this as a good opportunity to renovate their homes or buy electronic devices. Do not lend money this month to anyone as you may face challenges in getting it back.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Ensure you stay happy. Balance both the office and personal life. The evenings should be more creative and must be along with the dear ones. Avoid sweet and spicy items today and have more veggies and fruits on your plate. Though minor ailments such as fever, light infections, and minor bruises will be common among natives, no serious health issue will hurt you today.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2024 predicts good news in the family
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On