Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2024 predicts good news in the family

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Discipline is your companion today Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2024. Be a good lover and a patient listener. Share emotions with the lover by spending more time together.

Happy love is the catchword of the day. Look for pleasant moments in romance. Ensure you meet the expectations at work. Your health is also good today.

Handle the issues within the love life with a mature attitude. Professional challenges will be there but you will handle them comfortably. Though your financial status is good, avoid lending a big amount to someone. Minor illness will be there but generally, your health will be good.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be a good lover and a patient listener. Share emotions with the lover by spending more time together. Some love affairs that were on the verge of collapse will get a new lease of life. Be loyal to your partner and experience true love throughout the day. You may even consider marriage today by discussing it with the parents. Plan a romantic dinner tonight or even go for a long night's drive. Some married females will conceive today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office to take up new tasks. Some professions will demand multitasking. Do not take things for granted at work. Utilize communication skills to impress the client and seniors. Your commitment at work will be questioned by a senior and this may also impact the morale. Those who are into IT, healthcare, animation, copy editing, media, and automobiles will have a busy schedule. Be ready to take up new challenges today.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

The first part of the day may not be productive in terms of money. However, wealth will start coming as the day progresses. You may go ahead with the plan to buy jewelry. Some Aquarius natives will see this as a good opportunity to renovate their homes or buy electronic devices. Do not lend money this month to anyone as you may face challenges in getting it back.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Ensure you stay happy. Balance both the office and personal life. The evenings should be more creative and must be along with the dear ones. Avoid sweet and spicy items today and have more veggies and fruits on your plate. Though minor ailments such as fever, light infections, and minor bruises will be common among natives, no serious health issue will hurt you today.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)