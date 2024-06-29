 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 29, 2024 predicts minor setbacks at work | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 29, 2024 predicts minor setbacks at work

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 29, 2024 12:10 AM IST



Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you denote power and authority

Spend time together and make the love life creative. Be committed at work and the outcome will soon come out. Both money and health will give you a good time.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 29, 2024: Tackle the relationship issues to make the love affair more creative


Tackle the relationship issues to make the love affair more creative. At the office, multitasking is expected and challenges would arise. Financially you will do well today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Have a great day in terms of romance. This is an excellent time to resolve problems in the love life. Be optimistic and this reflects in your love affair. You need to keep the lover happy and content. Do not impose your concepts on the partner and instead provide the private space. No major distractions are seen. However, be careful to not personally hurt the lover. Marries Aquarius natives should not get entangled in office romance which can make things murky in the family life.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Be positive in attitude. Despite minor setbacks in a project, you should not lose heart. A client or a senior may raise points at your performance. Do not give up and instead strive the give the best results. Those who are into IT, healthcare, graphics, and animation will see opportunities abroad. Lawyers, botanists, and academicians can expect additional responsibilities. Some job seekers will also find success today, especially in the second half. Traders may develop minor licensing issues and there can also be trouble with local authorities that demand immediate attention.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

You may also win a legal dispute over property that will add wealth to the coffer. Wealth will also come in through property and speculative business. You may go ahead with the plan to invest in real estate. The second half of the day is good for buying electronic devices. You may resolve a monetary issue involving a friend or a sibling. You may also donate money to charity.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Avoid lifting a heavy item above the head as an injury may happen. People with diabetes and hypertension need to be cautious. Seniors should not delay meeting a doctor whenever necessary. Maintain a balanced office and personal life. You should also be careful about your diet and must consume a lot of minerals and water.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

