Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 08, 2025 predicts buying a property

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 08, 2025 04:10 AM IST

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 08, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Consider renovating the house or even buying a property.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love sailing through troubled seas.

Do not let issues in the love affair go unattended. Value the commitment at work and ensure you give the best outputs. No major monetary issues will come up.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 8, 2025: You may also handle wealth wisely for good returns today.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 8, 2025: You may also handle wealth wisely for good returns today.

Stay happy in the relationship and give the best output at work. You may also handle wealth wisely for good returns today. Health will also be fair to you.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

You will fall in love today. This will happen while traveling or attending a function. Some single females can expect a proposal while attending family events. Be realistic and shower affection on the partner to get it back. You are fortunate today as the lover will support your every endeavor. Some relationships demand more communication and it is crucial to sit together discussing the future. Married females need to keep an eye on their spouse to save their marital life.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Though no serious professional challenge will hit you, it is good to deliver the best performance. Some natives may fail to get the support of team members or seniors while handling crucial tasks and this may lead to despair. Those who want to quit the job can put down the paper and update the profile on a job portal. Government employees can expect a change in location while IT, media, healthcare, and hospitality professionals will have a tight schedule with more opportunities to display their mettle.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Some previous investments will bring in good returns while a legal issue will require you to spend a big amount. You will also need to spend for a medical purpose related to a sibling or a relative. Consider renovating the house or even buying a property. You may also require financially helping a friend today. Be careful while making online transactions with strangers and businessmen may also require checking every aspect before signing new financial deals with strangers.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

You need to have a positive attitude towards life. This will help you maintain a healthy personal and work life. Some children may develop bruises while playing. You may also have oral health issues which will require medical attention. Females chopping vegetables in the kitchen need to be careful as minor cuts may happen.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On