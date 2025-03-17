Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 17, 2025 predicts a tough job schedule

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 17, 2025 12:10 AM IST

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 17, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Students will succeed in clearing competitive examinations.

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be productive today in job and romance

Be comfortable in the love affair and settle all existing issues. Ensure you focus on the job, settling productivity issues. Health will be at your side.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 17, 2025: Those who are traveling must be careful and carry all required medicines.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 17, 2025: Those who are traveling must be careful and carry all required medicines.

Your sincerity in the relationship will work out in your favor. Look for more opportunities to prove your mettle at work. Both wealth and health will be positive today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

You need to be romantic today. Be gentle while spending time with the lover and also skip arguments. Your lover prefers your presence. Even while you are traveling; ensure you connect over the phone to share your emotions. Ensure you value the relationship through your gestures. Be sensitive to the preferences of the lover. Appreciate the success and achievements in both the personal and professional life. This will lead to happiness today. Married females may also plan to go the family way.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Continue your commitment at work and this will help you take up new tasks, proving your professional mettle. Business developers need to come up with innovative ideas to impress the clients. Bankers and accountants will have a tough job schedule while students will succeed in clearing competitive examinations. Some job seekers will also find success today, especially in the second half. Businessmen can expand their partnerships today as they will sign new deals, especially in the first half of the day.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

You are financially good today. No major financial dispute will happen today and some old pending dues will also be cleared. This will help you make crucial financial decisions including investments in stock, trade, and speculative business. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters while you can also consider expanding the trade to new territories. Some seniors will contribute to a celebration within the family.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be in good shape. The second part of the day is good to join a gym. You may have minor digestion issues but this won't impact your routine life. Children may also complain about pain in the neck today. Those who are traveling must be careful to carry all required medicines.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On