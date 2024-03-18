 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024 predicts safe investments | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024 predicts safe investments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 18, 2024 12:13 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for March 18, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. You need to be careful about your financial status.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Emotions do not guide you

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024. Share emotions and also be free to express your feelings.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024. Share emotions and also be free to express your feelings.

Be sincere in your love life and you’ll see positive results. Professional challenges will be settled with a strong attitude. Health is at your side today.

Express your feelings today and the response will be positive. Overcome the professional challenges and keep gossip at bay. You need to be careful about your financial status and your health will be positive.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

No major hiccup will impact the romantic relationship. However, some love affairs may see disturbances. You may come out of a love affair that seems toxic today. Share emotions and also be free to express your feelings. Single Aquarius natives or those who recently had a breakup will be successful in finding someone special at the workplace, classroom, official function, or while traveling today. Married Aquarius natives must stay away from extramarital affairs which may damage the marital life.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Handle every task at the office diligently and embrace new responsibilities. If you are into jobs that require technical knowledge, especially associated with machines, you’ll need to take the initiative in resolving major complaints. Those who have job interviews scheduled for today can expect positive results. For entrepreneurs, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures. The fortunate ones will also expand their business to foreign locations.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Avoid spending a big amount on luxury. Consider safe investments including mutual funds and fixed deposits. Speculative business is not a good idea. A sibling or a relative will expect financial assistance from you which you cannot deny. The second part of the day is also good for settling a financial dispute within the family. Traders and businessmen will find opportunities to raise funds for future expansions.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

You are free from all major health issues today. However, some Aquarius natives may have mild issues including migraine, oral health issues, throat pain, or viral fever today. Aquarius natives with asthma must avoid dust. Females who are pregnant need to avoid adventure sports today. Children need to be careful while playing outside as minor bruises may also happen.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

