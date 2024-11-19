Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 19, 2024 predicts smart investments

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Settle the disputes with a cordial note Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 19, 2024. You can be confident about finance and health is also positive. However, take care of the diet.

Handle love-related tremors sensibly. Despite minor performance issues, your role at the office will be strong. Prosperity permits smart investments.

Be careful to overcome the relationship issues today. Despite the office politics, you will meet the targets at work. You can be confident about finance and health is also positive. However, take care of the diet.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be sensible while having heated discussions and do not hurt the feelings of your lover. You may also plan a romantic trip where crucial decisions can be made. Ensure you make the right decision in the relationship and do not succumb to emotions without thinking. Today, the chances are higher that you may fall into traps laid by friends or relatives, which may impact their romantic relationships. Those who want to reconcile with the ex-lover can pick the late hours of the day.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

New tasks will keep you busy throughout the day. There can be disagreements within the team and the negotiation skills to settle this. Team leaders and managers need to be cautious to not miss the deadline. All clients need to be satisfied and never indulge in anything that may risk their job. Businessmen must have a concrete plan and spend a reasonable amount of time planning. Some healthcare and IT professionals aspiring to move abroad will find new opportunities.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity exists and you may call for safe investments including speculative business. Take care to settle all pending dues. You may also spend on renovating the home or repairing a vehicle. Some females will inherit a part of the property. Some students will require money to pay the admission fees at foreign universities. Businesses may have issues in raising funds through promoters.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Though no major health issues will be there, minor ailments such as headaches, digestion issues, throat pain, or coughing may be common among male natives. While today is good to hit a gym for better health, you should not carry heavy weight as this can be disastrous. Seniors should be careful about their diet and it is good to skip heavy meals rich in fat and oil.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)