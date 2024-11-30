Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 30, 2024 predicts assigning a new deal

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You have the power to transform the world Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 30, 2024. Your partner will be supportive but sometimes can also be stubborn.

Have a happy personal and professional life. Do not let professional challenges impact your routine life. Monetary issues may also impact routine life today.

Keep your relationship free from turbulence. Take up new tasks at the office that may help you prove your potential. Do not make crucial investments as financial issues exist in your life today. Health also requires epical care.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while settling the past issues in the relationship. Your partner will be supportive but sometimes can also be stubborn. Interestingly, single Aquarius natives may find new love, especially in the first half of the day. You may seriously discuss the plans with the parents. For married people, this is also a good time to conceive. There will be a reunion with the ex-lover that can have both positive and negative effects.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

The seniors at work trust your mettle and prove them right. Those who are into arts, music, publishing, law, architecture, copywriting, advertisement, movies, and academics will have many opportunities to grow today. For students, the chances to study are high. You may also receive support from a close family member. However, you might also make new enemies at the workplace, but the consequences of the same may not have a huge impact. The second half of the day is suitable for signing new business deals as well as partnership deeds.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may be there. This will stop you from crucial investments in the stock market. Some females may fail to make required payments. Do not lend money to anyone this month as it may be difficult to get it back. Though you can invest in mutual funds and fixed deposits, do not go for large investments today.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

There can be minor breathing disorders in the first half of the day. Seniors may complain about heart-related issues and may require consulting a doctor. Look for safe options to gain relief from existing ailments. Some females will have oral health issues. Avoid cold items at night as your throat may get infected. Female natives who are pregnant should avoid riding a two-wheeler.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)