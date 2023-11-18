Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 18, 2023 predicts good fortune

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love challenges Check the daily horoscope to know that the day is productive in terms of love and job. Minor issues exist in the financial status but health is good today. Aquarius Daily Horoscope, November 18, 2023: Minor issues exist in the financial status but health is good today.

Enjoy the romantic life today. No serious issue will occur and there is a free flow of love in the life. Utilize the opportunities at the workplace to prove your mettle. No major financial decisions should be made today. However, no major health issue will disturb you.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of love today. The relationship is intact and this will also contribute to happiness in the personal life. Stick to one partner and do not stray around today. Married Aquarius men should stay out of extramarital affairs as their spouse will catch them red-handed in the evening. Some Aquarius natives will also come across the ex-lover which will rekindle the old affair. However, married men must not indulge in this as the family life will be compromised.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

You will professionally bring in good success. And this will boost your reputation in the workplace. You may also get interview calls that promise a better package. Some Aquarius natives will be keen to travel abroad for jobs and new opportunities will be there. Be cordial with the team members and do not be apprehensive to express your opinions at team meetings. Businessmen can also expand their territories as this is a good time to invest in new areas and locations.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

No major financial decision should be made. The day is not positive in terms of wealth. You may have challenges in raising big funds to expand your business. However, normal life will be unaffected and you can buy essentials for your home or even renovate the house. Some Aquarius natives will resolve the financial dispute with a friend today. Your spouse will also be financially supportive.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of health today. No major illness will trouble you. However, some children may develop bruises while playing and may also have minor infections on the throat, skin, and nose. Those who are traveling to hilly terrains must be careful to carry all medicines today. Avoid alcohol today and also be careful while driving at night.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON