Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 14, '22 states, remain calm

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today, Aquarians you are likely to remain calm and composed in all aspects of your life. On the professional front, the day promises to be exciting. You may get a chance to shoulder additional responsibilities, which may later become the reason for your promotion. If you want to invest, then do so after consulting the experts, else you may incur losses. It is an excellent day for social as well as religious functions. Understanding the demands of your loved ones may help you strengthen the souring ties. Your dedication to a healthy diet is giving the best possible results. Continue with this tempo and you may lead a long healthy life. Dedicated Aquarian students looking to migrate abroad for higher education are likely to get success today. Pending court cases relating to a property, if any, are likely to settle in your favour. Investing in the property business sounds very appealing to you today. Pack your bags as a happy, fun-filled holiday foreseen for some today.

Aquarius Finance Today The day is not conducive for the execution of the expansion of business. Wait for a more opportune time. You are advised to keep a tab on your domestic expenses. Seek the guidance of an experienced person before investing to get good returns.

Aquarius Family Today Some disagreements within the family may keep Aquarians stressed all day. Some financial issues within the family may further add to your stress. Keep your dealings transparent to avoid misunderstandings.

Aquarius Career Today Today, Aquarians may receive new opportunities for professional growth. You will try to put in maximum effort to achieve positive outcomes at the workplace. This may clear the way to way for long-pending advancement and pay hikes.

Aquarius Health Today Make the best use of your energy to enjoy sound health. Make sure you don't overdo your fitness. Maintain a balance between what's needed and a recovery process that suits both your body and mind.

Aquarius Love Life Today Those who are single are likely to be involved in a new relationship. Married Aquarians will be able to resolve the previous estrangement with their spouse if any. They may also take out time to spend some romantic moments together.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

