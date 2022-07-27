Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 27,'22 states,side business
Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 27,'22 states,side business

  • Dear Aquarius, your daily astrological predictions for July 27, 2022 suggests, pay total attention towards work to avoid hassles later.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope for July 27, 2022: Aquarius natives may have a good time on the romantic front.
Updated on Jul 27, 2022 08:58 AM IST
ByDr Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) Aquarius natives may have a good time on the romantic front. An outing with your significant other may bring you two closer together. Your financial front seems promising. You are likely to make money from a side business, bringing handsome profits. You may enjoy the perks of good health. Fitness activities and meditation may keep you fit, happy and active. On the domestic front, your loved ones are likely to be in a joyful mood, which may reflect positively in the harmonious atmosphere. As far as your professional front is concerned, there may be a few hiccups. Neglect on your part can cost you dearly. Pay total attention towards work to avoid hassles later. Those looking to travel abroad may have to postpone their plans due to unexpected situations. Property issues may yield good returns. Students may be distracted, which is likely to affect their grades.

Aquarius Finance Today On the economic front, Aquarians are likely to find an additional source of income, which can bring gains. Profits from past investments are foreseen. Putting money in speculative schemes may augur well for the future.

Aquarius Family Today There is likely to be an improvement in your interpersonal relationships on the domestic front. You may enjoy the harmony and peace at home. Spending time with children can help you understand them better.

Aquarius Career Today On the professional front, Aquarians may be given additional responsibilities to shoulder, which they may have to carry out sincerely. This can affect your chances of a promotion or a salary increment. Do not be distracted.

Aquarius Health Today Aquarians, your health may remain fine. You are likely to enjoy the perks of a disciplined lifestyle, which may reflect on your body. Yoga, meditation, good diet and physical exercises may all contribute towards overall wellbeing.

Aquarius Love Life Today For Aquarius natives, sensual and romantic aspects of your love life may be at its peak. You are likely to enjoy blissful time in the company of your partner. On a romantic trip together, you may get to know your beloved better.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

