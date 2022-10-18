Aquarius Horoscope Today, October 18, 2022: Don't skip your workout!

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Dear Aquarius, you may have good financial stability. You may take some time before jumping into any new venture. Regular income may fulfill daily expenses comfortably. There may be no issues on the domestic front. Your family may plan an outing on the weekend. You may be excited to have some fun. However, work may seem to be somewhat patchy today. There may be some colleagues who may give you a hard time. You may make an effort to venture into the technology field but you may find it difficult. You may have to ignore this today Aquarius and may focus on your good health. Do not skip your regular exercise and maintain your diet as this may be the only key for healthy well-being.

Aquarius Finance Today

Aquarius, you may maintain your finances and may not face any monetary crunch. You may meet your regular expenses with ease. You may be offered a new project, which may promise hefty returns.

Aquarius Family Today

You may realize that happiness may be found in togetherness and not sitting alone. You may help all family members today. There may be a feeling of satisfaction and happiness on the faces of people around you.

Aquarius Career Today

Dear Aquarius, you may feel disappointed but do not allow the current situation get you down. You may remember what you have to strive for. You may find it difficult to focus on assigned tasks. You may have to understand that every action helps you to bring you closer to achieving your objectives.

Aquarius Health Today

You may enjoy stable health and well-being. All this may have been possible because of your sincere efforts towards your health from the last few days. You may stop unhealthy eating habits, alcohol and late-night parties. You may restrict your sugar and salt intake.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Aquarius, today may be a day for you to feel comfortable and share your romantic feelings. Your partner may understand your perspective and you may find a better coordination with him/her. You may anticipate a smooth journey ahead with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

