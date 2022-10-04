Aquarius Horoscope Today, October 4, 2022: Speedy progress on work front

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) Today Aquarians can receive a fresh dose of positivity in their personal life. Their love life may blossom. You may receive support from your spouse, and you could spend quality time together. New assignments on the professional front may bring out the best in you and fast-forward your progress. Today's safe and secure investment will bring financial security for Aquarius individuals. You are advised not to indulge in any unproductive expenditure. You will need patience and tact to navigate a turbulent domestic front. Better to restrain yourself to avoid vitiating domestic peace. You might be stranded and could find yourself unable to decide what is to be done. It will be fun travelling with someone close today to a nearby place. Prospects of owning property look bright for Aquarius natives, so go for it as this seems to be an auspicious day. Depth of understanding of problematic situations enables solving them with ease today.

Aquarius Finance Today Those expecting money from someone may not get the amount asked for. So make alternative arrangements to raise funds. Irresponsible spending may upset the budget, so be careful. Aquarius individuals realize the necessity of reaching out to influential people in a new venture.

Aquarius Family Today Aquarius natives must restrain themselves from nagging family members at all costs because it could take a situation beyond your control. Children’s failure in acting to your liking could disappoint on the family front. Moreover, your irresponsible views could hurt the sentiments of family members.

Aquarius Career Today A constant commitment to excel is likely to bring success in your related field. Seniors are likely to set new benchmarks to achieve goals for Aquarius individuals. All roadblocks in the path of promotion get cleared. All your old tasks on hold are likely to resume on a positive note.

Aquarius Health Today Positive thinking and exercises would enable Aquarius natives to enjoy a healthy life. You are likely to use your energy to help someone in distress. Enjoying a sporting activity would help in maintaining physical fitness.

Aquarius Love Life Today You are likely to be the most fortunate victim of Cupid’s arrow, which would change your life for the better forever. Sincere efforts help in finding true love. Married Aquarian partners may get to spend memorable time together in a romantic setting.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

