Aries Daily Horoscope for November 17: Take decisions cautiously!

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You are a natural-born leader and know how to take charge of others. You possess a strong leadership trait which helps you to be a winner in all your undertakings. You thrive in the position of power. Aries don't just sit around all day waiting for an opportunity to knock on their door. You go out and make your luck and destiny. The affairs will be pretty worthwhile today! You will be irresistible for those who will be escorting you for travel today. If any doubt comes to your mind about what you are doing is correct or not then take a moment to re-evaluate your decision. The prospect of travelling is not accompanied by a happy connotation for you today.

Aries Finance Today

Be careful about investing in stocks, speculative markets etc. Businessmen and traders also need to remain very careful, as some deals from which you expected heavy returns will not benefit you much.

Aries Family Today

Someone in your family could be a little disturbed about something or you might learn about a dear one not keeping well. Although you are so trapped in work that you are hardly left with any time to spend with your family, you will find yourself jump in to help this person in need without a second thought.

Aries Career Today

Your career is poised on the verge of a major breakthrough. Decisive action on your part is needed to decide which direction you want it to take. You need to analyze the pros and cons carefully.

Aries Health Today

You have recently made some changes in your lifestyle for the better and they will begin to bear fruit. You may win a competition today or may perform better than you used to earlier.

Aries Love Life Today

Love is in the air. If you are single, chances are high that you are going to meet someone and fall in love rather violently today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026