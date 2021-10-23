Aries Daily Horoscope for October 23: There’s a surprise

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Aries possess a good and a just nature. Aries men are defiant of masculinity. Aries people want to stand their ground. You always stand true to your words and actions. But your aggressive nature can sometime damage your stable relationship with your folks, so you need to be watchful of your words before you utter them. On this day Aries people will have to be extremely careful about your health. Your, over all day is going to keep you happy. But at the end of the day, you might feel surrounded by void because of the absence of your partner or due to the existing distance between you and your partner. After understanding the gist of the overall day, now let us focus on every aspect of the day in detail.

Aries Finance Today

If you are looking to lease your property and are looking for a tenant, you might get lucky with it. Keep your focus continued on investments, a good deal may hit you soon!

Aries Family Today

Your family front seems to bring enormous fun to your day. It may be possible that a new member is to be introduced surprisingly.

Aries Career Today

You may find the right opportunities you were eyeing for. Level up your skillset as it will fetch you the job or promotion you are longing for.

Aries Health Today

You need to focus more on health-related aspects in life. If you have age related illness, then make sure to keep a track on regular medicines in timely manner.

Aries Love Life Today

Need to shift a bit of your focus on your love life. Give more of your attention to your love. Spend quality time and make sure to take care of tiny stuffs as they do make a major difference in your love life.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026