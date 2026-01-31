Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Aries Horoscope Today for January 31, 2026: An auspicious time to invest in real estate

    Aries Daily Horoscope Today: Consider buying or selling a new property.

    Published on: Jan 31, 2026 4:00 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you strive for the best today

    Troubleshoot problems in your love life today. Take up tasks that may prove your mettle at the workplace. Be sensible while handling cash. Health requires attention.

    Aries November Horoscope 2025: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Aries November Horoscope 2025: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    All relationship-related issues must be resolved before the end of the day. Be careful at the office today, as challenges may come up. Financial well-being ensures better investments, while your health may develop minor complications.

    Aries Love Horoscope Today

    Your love affair will see hiccups today. There will be issues associated with attitude. You may face challenges related to your temper. The partner may also pick an argument over the ex-lover, which demands a diplomatic handling. The second part of the day is good to resolve issues with the ex-lover and to even propose to the crush. Some females will pick the day to discuss the love affair with their parents. You may also plan a romantic dinner or even have a vacation together.

    Aries Career Horoscope Today

    Maintain a positive attitude in your career. It is good to have a positive attitude at the workplace. This will help you resolve creative differences at the workplace. Your team members will be supportive. This will help you accomplish some crucial tasks with tight deadlines. Impress the clients with both technical and communication skills. Today is also good to attend job interviews. Businessmen will find new sources to invest in, but consider future expectations before making the final call. Students will need to put in extra effort to clear the examinations.

    Aries Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in today. This will help you resolve all financial issues, both in trade and personal life. You may also help a friend who is in need of finance. Pick the second part of the day to take a call on the property within the family. Consider buying or selling a new property. Businessmen will also succeed in obtaining good funds for trade expansions.

    Aries Health Horoscope Today

    Those who have a history of chest or heart-related issues may develop complications today. You may also have viral infections, including digestive-related problems. Be careful while lifting heavy objects. Seniors must also avoid alcohol today. You should give up food rich in oil and grease. Instead, have more veggies and fruits. Some children will also complain about oral health issues.

    Aries Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
    • Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
    • Symbol: Ram
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Head
    • Sign Ruler: Mars
    • Lucky Day: Tuesday
    • Lucky Color: Red
    • Lucky Number: 5
    • Lucky Stone: Ruby

    Aries Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Aries Horoscope Today For January 31, 2026: An Auspicious Time To Invest In Real Estate

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes