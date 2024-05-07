 Aries Daily Horoscope Today, May 07, 2024 predicts new prospects | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Aries Daily Horoscope Today, May 07, 2024 predicts new prospects

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 07, 2024 12:24 AM IST

Read Aries daily horoscope for May 7, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Despite challenges, your professional life will be productive today.

Aries - (21st March to 19th April)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Challenges are your companions

Aries Daily Horoscope Today, May 07, 2024. Single Aries natives or those who recently had a breakup will be happy to find an interesting person today.
Single Aries natives or those who recently had a breakup will be happy to find an interesting person today.

A happy romantic life along with a successful professional life and financial status are the highlights of the day. Pay attention to your medical health today.

Ensure you are happy in love. Despite challenges, your professional life will be productive today. Financially you are prosperous today but health can give you a tough time.

Aries Love Horoscope Today

There will be happiness in the love relationship. Ensure you meet the expectations of the lover and give more time for love today. Some minor tremors may happen but this won’t last more than a day. Single Aries natives or those who recently had a breakup will be happy to find an interesting person today. The newly married natives will find the day to be engaging. The two of you would complement each other, and there will be love and affection in the air.

Aries Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment to a job will give good results. The management trusts your potential and today you may take up new roles that will require determination and hard work. Be cool even while having disagreements at team meetings. Your attitude is crucial in the workplace. For business people, innovative ideas will work out. New opportunities in business may come in and based on them, try expanding your turf. Students will be happy to clear examinations.

Aries Money Horoscope Today

Today is good to make crucial financial decisions in life. You may go ahead with the plan to buy a new property. Females may prefer investing in jewelry. Some Aries natives will buy a new car in the first part of the day while you may also take the initiative to resolve a monetary dispute involving a sibling or friend. You may also test your fortune in the stock market or speculative business.

Aries Health Horoscope Today

Be careful when it comes to health. Minor chest-related issues may come up in the first part of the day. Some male natives will have mental stress today and practice yoga and meditation to overcome this crisis. Be careful while you drive a car or two-wheeler. Ensure you have a proper diet plan where you consume more vegetables, salads, and fruits.

Aries Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
  • Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
  • Symbol: Ram
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Head
  • Sign Ruler: Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Red
  • Lucky Number: 5
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

